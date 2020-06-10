Darrell L. Penas, 65, of Grand Island died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha, with family at his side, after a courageous six-week battle with cancer.
Darrell’s life will be celebrated from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The family requests casual attire. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and you are asked to wear a mask.
Memorials are suggested to the family with designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Darrell’s guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
