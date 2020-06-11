Darrell L. Penas, 65, of Grand Island died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha, with family at his side, after a courageous six-week battle with cancer.
Darrell’s life will be celebrated from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Cremation will take place after the service. The family request casual attire. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and you are asked to wear a mask. Memorials are suggested to the family with designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Darrell’s guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Darrell was born Aug. 21, 1954, at Ord. He was the son of Elmer and Marian (Skala) Penas.
Darrell moved with his family to Grand Island at the age of 2. He attended Grand Island Sr. High School graduating in 1972. He began working for Sewer Rooter & Plumbing while in high school. He entered the Army in 1974, serving for a year before returning to Grand Island. He married Pamela Kehm on Nov. 15, 1975, in Grand Island. They lived in Grand Island where Darrell again worked for Sewer Rooter & Plumbing. He became sole owner of the business in 1997.
Darrell was a respected businessman whose hobby was his work. He was a supporter of the community, especially youth and high school activities. He was generous with his time and talents helping with Habitat for Humanity, softball and legion field improvements. He loved playing scratch tickets, and was hooked for life after being the lucky winner of a 2008 Toyota Tundra from Trucks and Bucks. His daughter, Andrea, purchased the ticket as a thank-you gift after helping her roof her house.
Darrell was first and foremost a devoted family man. He loved his children and so enjoyed following their school and summer activities and looked forward to rooting his grandchildren on. He loved spending the holidays with his family, especially Fourth of July and Christmas. The food, spirits, games, fireworks, just being together with all of them was what he loved most. He was an animal lover, and you could always find Maggie and Oscar nearby him.
Survivors of the immediate family include his wife of 44 years, Pamela Penas, of Grand Island; children, Andrea and Ryan Zuelow of Grand Island, Brandon and Meghan Penas of Chandler, Ariz., Ashley and Gator Gates of Grand Island, Bubba and Katie Penas of Blair, Abby and Jeff Sturgeon of Omaha, Brady and Alysha Penas of Grand Island; his mother, Marian Penas, of Grand Island; brother, Verne and Patty Penas of Grand Island; sisters, Marlen Leece of Grand Island, and Norma Lacy of Elwood. Others left to cherish his memory include his grandchildren, Katie, Kinley, Karstyn, Kendal, Kason, Colton, Maddox, Lincoln, Alex, Addy, Austin, Axton, Beau, Ben, Brayden, Brody, Brooklyn, Wyatt and Wes; mother-in-law, Norma Kehm; and brother-in-law, Danny and Sandi Kehm, all of Grand Island; special friend, Mike Galvan and his family.
He was preceded in death by father; brothers-in-law, Gary Leece and Larry Lacy.