Darletta Broadway, 88, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Higby-McQuiston Chapel in Aurora. The Rev. Penny Schulz will officiate. Interment will be in Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Darletta Mae Broadway, the daughter of George and Ada (Shelton) Gimpel, was born on the family farm between Giltner and Aurora on Aug. 30, 1931, and passed away in Grand Island on Sept. 21, 2019, at the age of 88.
She graduated from Aurora High School in 1949. Darletta served in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga., in 1951.
Darletta was married to Carl Broadway. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Parkside Nursing Home and as a waitress at several places in Grand Island. Darletta retired from the Nebraska Veterans Home after 19 years as a unit clerk.
Darletta loved reading, planting flowers in her yard and watching movies. She had traveled to all 50 states and had taken three cruises.
Those left to cherish her memory are her five children, George of Omaha, Steven (Lisa) of Oceanside, Calif., Michael (Sheryl) of Grand Island, Joseph (Heather) of Forest Lake, Minn and Paula of Grand Island; nine grandchildren, Lisa, Beth, Jennifer, Amanda, Samuel, Brian, Amy, Eliana and Alex; and eight great-grandchildren, Cody, James, Brianna, Taylor, Audriana, Braelyn, Brayden and Landyn. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Campbell of Aurora; nieces, nephews; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Jess; brother, Wayne Gimpel; sister-in-law, Maxine Gimpel; and brothers-in-law, Lyle Jess and Murlin Campbell.