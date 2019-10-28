ST. PAUL — Darlene M. Whalen, 85, of St. Paul, formerly of Wolbach, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will appear later.
