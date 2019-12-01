Darlene P. Pelowski, 84, of Grand Island passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Grand Island Lakeview Care Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are designated to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com.
Darlene was born on March, 8, 1935, at Burwell, daughter of John and Violet (Darrah) Shelton.
Darlene was raised near Hastings, where she attended school. On Sept. 3, 1953, she was united in marriage to Clayton Pelowski. The couple made their home in Grand Island, where they were blessed with five children.
Darlene was employed at Coney Island for many years but first and foremost she was a loving mother. She enjoyed challenging her mind with puzzles and sewing and crocheting many projects for family. She cared for extensive gardens and canned much of the produce for the winter. Darlene went on many camping and fishing trips with family. She will always be remembered for her caring heart and as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Her memory is cherished by her children, Karen (Mike) Gibson of Lingle, Wyo., David (Mitzi) Pelowski of Grand Island, Janet Padron of Grand Island and Darcy (Robbie) Stephens Sr. of Grand Island; grandchildren Shelley, Chris, Craig, Timothy, Ashley, Janice, Robbie Jr., Lovona and Josh; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Allen; brother, Stanley; sister, Doris; and grandchildren, Devon, Patricia and Clayton.