Darlene Agnes Jansen, 77, of Grand Island died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Wedgewood Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James R. Golka will celebrate the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
The family will greet the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Curran Funeral Chapel. A Catholic Daughters rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. and a vigil service will be at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family with designation at a later date. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Darlene’s obituary.
Darlene was born July 20, 1941, at Grand Island. She was the daughter of Arnold and Agnes (Wissing) Roepker. Darlene grew up in St. Libory. She graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1959. She continued her education at nursing school in Colorado. Darlene married Kenneth Jansen on May 2, 1964, in St. Libory. The couple moved to Grand Island in 1969. She was a LPN at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, retiring in 2009 after 46 years of caring for patients.
Darlene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She traveled all over Nebraska to watch her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Darlene was an active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, the Cathedral Ladies and Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Ave Maria No. 1263.
Survivors of her immediate family include her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Jansen of Grand Island; children, Joann (Lonnie) Kowalski of Papillion, Douglas (Dawn) Jansen of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Tenley Jansen of Central City; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jesse Haynes, Justin and Miranda Kowalski, Jeremy Kowalski, Natisha and Dwayne Harvill, Natalie Jansen, Jacob and Felicia Jansen, Wyatt and Kali Jansen, Christopher and Matthew Jansen; great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jessiah, Makenzie, Barret, Brooks, Shawn, Isaiah, Joshua, Jacey, Skyelynn; sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Margaret and Wayne Schuller of Central City and Dan McMullen of Grand Island.
She is welcomed into heaven by her parents; son, David Eugene Jansen; sister, LeAnne McMullen.