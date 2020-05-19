AURORA — Danny Earl Pullen, 54, of Aurora, formerly of Central City, was released from the grips of Huntington’s Chorea on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Central City Cemetery near Central City, with the Rev. Kevin McReynolds officiating. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Dan was born on Feb. 28, 1966, in Omaha. He was adopted into the home of David and Frieda Pullen on March 15, 1966. Dan was a graduate of Central City High School in 1984. He then attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1988. He went on to attend the University of Nebraska, College of Law, in 1991.
On Nov. 8, 1999, Dan was united in marriage to Deana Rief. They were blessed with a son, Kyle. Dan was diagnosed with Huntington’s Chorea in October of 2000. He was a friend of Bill W for 22 years.
Dan is survived by his son, Kyle of Dannebrog; a sister, Cindy and Dallas Reichenberg of Cedar Bluffs; his ex-wife, Deana Pullen of Dannebrog; a niece, Andrea and Brandon Stenger and their children, Haley and Bradley of Cedar Bluffs; an aunt, Emma Lawrenz; a great-aunt, Arline Baird; his birth family, Aunt Jenny and sisters, Marti and Carrie; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Frieda; birth mother, Joan; and grandparents.