KENESAW — Daniel Raasch, 52, of Kenesaw passed away April 27, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Private family services will be Friday, May 1, 2020, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Craig Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelton Cemetery.
The family encourages everyone to please leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at www.osrfh.com or send cards/memorials to the family, care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE 68847.
Daniel Lee Raasch was born Aug. 27, 1967, in Norfolk to Clifford and Kathleen (Reiser) Raasch. He grew up in Valley and Butte, and received his education at Butte High School. He was united in marriage to Corina Schoenefeld on Sept. 3, 1988, in Butte. The couple later moved to Shelton, where Daniel worked for Woodman Farmers.
Daniel was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and Shelton Booster Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Corina Raasch, of Kenesaw; sons, Kyle Raasch (Megan) of Grand Island and Mitch Raasch of Campbell; mother, Kathleen Raasch, of Kearney; sisters, Karri Damratowski (Scott) of Kearney; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Dennis Schoenefeld, of Butte, sister-in-law, Amanda Goodwin (Justin), of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Troy Schoenefeld, of Shelton; nieces and nephews, Claire, Quinn, Jack and Ily, Lilly, Griffin and Layla, Ty and wife, Jordan and their daughter, Brinley; as well as his loyal dog, Shadow, and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Raasch.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney.