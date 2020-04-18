Daniel J. Luton, 61, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Dan was born July 21, 1958, in Columbus, to Daniel M. and Marcella (Richter) Luton, the seventh of 10 children. The family moved to Grand Island in 1966. Dan was in the Army and served at Fort Carson, where he assisted in the cleanup after the Big Thompson Flood.
On June 19, 1992, he was united in marriage to Mary (Reed) Huebner. The couple made their home here in Grand Island. Dan had many jobs after leaving the Army in 1979 — from bus driver at Good Life to hanging drywall for E&K. He made his career as a welder at PMI, Chief and Standard Iron for more than 30 years. He was also known to many as “Dan the hardware man” from his years at Ace Hardware.
He was baptized into the Catholic faith at Saint Anthony’s in Columbus. Some of his favorite activities included playing golf and watching Husker football. Dan was known for being a handyman who enjoyed working in his yard and his love of a “good” joke.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife; children, Marcella Luton of Chadron, and Reed Huebner of Grand Island; grandchildren, Trevin Huebner, Halle Woolsey; brothers, Dennis (Pat) Luton of Juniata, David Luton of Lincoln, Darryl (Sally) Luton of Olathe, Kan., Dana (Hillary) Luton of Spring Lake; sisters, Connie Luton of Omaha, Marabeth Luton of Omaha, Barb (Ed) Boos of Cozad, Janet (Jay) Perantoni of Somerville, N.J.; brother-in-law, Gordy Melkus of Denton, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rona Melkus; and grandson, Corter Huebner.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
