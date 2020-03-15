GILTNER — Daniel Eastman, 57, of Giltner passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner with a rosary before the service at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in Giltner Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Giltner Community Center in Giltner. Dan would have wanted everyone attending the services to be casual and wear their Husker gear. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Daniel Charles Eastman, the son of Vern and Eileen (Read) Eastman, was born in Grand Island on Aug. 29, 1962.
Dan grew up in Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School. Dan married Kay Rader on Dec. 23, 1983. They had four children: Brittany, Tasha, Jordan and Kylee. Dan was an over-the-road truck driver for more than 30 years. His last job was driving for Cross Country Carriers.
Dan was an avid Husker fan. He enjoyed doing puzzles, but most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory are his four children, Brittany (Marco) Martinez of Grand Island, Tasha Eastman and boyfriend Eddy Bandasack of Grand Island, Jordan (Sierra) Eastman of Giltner and Kylee Eastman of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Mateo and Madelyn Martinez, Riggins and Maddox Eastman and Kyren Eastman; parents, Vern and Eileen Eastman, of Giltner; 11 siblings, Julie (Ted) Bird, Bobbi (Denny) Ackerson, Michelle (Mike) Gonzales, Mary Eastman, Mike (Joanie) Eastman, Rich Eastman, Joan Eastman, John (Kim) Eastman, Bev Eastman, James (Mandy) Eastman and Traci Eastman; mother of his children, Kay Eastman; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.