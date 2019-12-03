Danford L. Stout, 88, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mark Oberbeck officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
Dan was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Grand Island to Emily (Verley) and Levi Stout. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Walnut and Jefferson schools. Dan joined the Army and served from 1948-1952 in the Korean War in Panama.
He was united in marriage to Marilyn Helzer on Oct. 26, 1952, at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island. After that the couple made their home in Grand Island.
After the military Dan worked as a mechanic at Schuppans, owner at the Conoco gas station, and as a machinist at Berkeley Pump for 24 years until retirement. During retirement he worked at Amigos part-time.
Dan enjoyed camping, working on the lawn, riding motorcycles and was a member of the Eagles Club for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; four daughters, Marilyn and Edwin Medbery of Grand Island, Penny and James Aust of Lincoln, Roxie and Merle Parsons of Grand Island and Rosemary and Dave Privee of Bedford, Texas; a son, Duane and Denelle Stout of Grand Island; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd, Harold, Jimmie and Clyde; and sisters, Maxine and Donna Maye.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com.