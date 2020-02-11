‘Dan’ Svoboda, 80

ST. PAUL — Daniel “Dan” D. Svoboda, 80, of St. Paul passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will be presiding. Interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Elba, with graveside military honors by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a Rosary recited at 7, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Dan was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Elba to Daniel and Blanche (Spilinek) Svoboda. He was raised on the family farm in the Elba area. He attended the Elba Public School, graduating in 1957. Dan entered the United States Air Force in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He was in the Reserves until 1968. After his discharge, he worked for Floyd Tesmer in St. Paul for 1-1/2 years and then went to work for Novotny Electric in Elba for 45 years before semi-retiring and working on his own for several years in the Elba and St. Paul area.
On July 27, 1970, Dan was united in marriage to Helen Jurzenski at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elba. They made their home in Elba before moving to St. Paul to raise their children, Joan and Robert.
Dan enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s sports activities. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, scratching his Bingo and Crossword tickets, and playing Nebraska Pick 5.
Survivors include his wife, Helen of St. Paul; a daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Jesse Jakubowski of St. Paul; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Rita Svoboda of St. Paul; six grandchildren, Jaden, Josie and Jenna Jakubowski, and Avery, Eli and Sawyer Svoboda, all of St. Paul; a brother and sister-in-law, Arden and Ethel Svoboda of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Blanche Svoboda; a brother, Harold Svoboda; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Alfred Novotny; and two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Della Jurzenski and Margie and Ray Nowak.
