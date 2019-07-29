COTESFIELD — Daniel “Dan” John Rasmussen, 60, of Cotesfield died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at home.
A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elba. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Richard Piontkowski will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Dan was born on March 27, 1959, in Ord to Robert and Nila (Yax) Rasmussen. He received his education at Elba High School. He married his wife, Michele (Rich) Rasmussen, in 1982 in Lincoln and had just celebrated 37 years of marriage on July 24.
Dan purchased his first farm at the age of 19 and continued his love of farming throughout his life.
His many hobbies included hunting with the Reeves and Craig Beck, collecting antique guns and ammunition. He enjoyed classic cars. A phone call or a visit from Charlie Oltjen always brightened his day. He was an avid reader of Westerns and military books. Dan also enjoyed all the local farmers and the numerous agrimens planter clinics in the shed. The highlight of his life was being “Papa” to his three grandsons. He referred to each one as his “Buddy!”
Dan was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elba, Ducks Unlimited and the NRA.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Michele Rasmussen of Cotesfield; daughters, Lindsey Rasmussen (Kevin) and Brandi Olsen (Jarod); grandsons, Austin, Reid and Rylan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Kevin Bredthauer of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Kay and Chris Philpott of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and Kim and Mark Oliva of Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special cousin Mitch Dzingle.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Nila Rasmussen; infant brother, Terry Rasmussen; sister, Linda Rasmussen; and close friend, Mark Reeves.
While Dan will be deeply missed, he will be forever present in the many hearts and lives he had touched.
