Daniel “Dan” P. Kobza, 73, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
To honor his wishes, cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Dan’s family.
Dan was born on Jan. 31, 1947, in Omaha, son of Sylvester and Minnie (Hlavac) Kobza.
Dan was raised and received his education in David City, graduating in 1965. He continued his education and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played for the Huskers.
After college, Dan was employed as an insurance salesman for many years, moving from Omaha to Grand Island.
Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing with his daughters. He was an avid collector of antiques, coins and postcards. As a father, he was fun loving and thrifty. Dan had a goofy sense of humor, and was never shy. His antics will be missed and his memory cherished.
He is survived by his daughters, Victoria Bobo of Lakewood, Colo., Rebecca (Crystal) Kobza of Aurora, Colo., and Kami (DJ) Ream of Le Mars, Iowa; five grandchildren; the mother of his children, Marilynn Kobza of Lakewood, Colo.; brothers, Sylvester Jr. Kobza of Vancouver, Wash., and David Kobza of Palmira; a sister-in-law, Nancie; along with many extended family and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.