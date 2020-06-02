TUCSON, Ariz. — Dan Bennett, 79, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020, at his home in Tucson, Ariz.
Dan’s life will be celebrated in Midas, Nev., over Labor Day weekend. Details will be provided online at Dan-Bennett.ForeverMissed.com where stories and photos of Dan can also be shared.
The youngest of three boys, Dan D. Bennett was born July 25, 1940, in Kearney to Richard and Madge Bennett. In 1952, the family moved to Grand Island where Dan met Joan Pinkston. They graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1958, and were married two years later in the Grand Island First Baptist Church. Dan and Joan moved to Reno, Nev., in 1963, where they raised three daughters, but they always relished returning to Nebraska for family events and high school reunions.
Dan was an accountant and graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno. He was also a skilled woodworker, a talented artist, and a superb vocalist. In 1992, Dan and Joan retired and moved to the remote Nevada town of Midas. Winters are harsh, however, and they became Arizona snowbirds, driving south for the winter and returning to Midas each summer.
Dan was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2019. Innovative treatment gave him another precious year.
Dan will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Joan; his daughters and their husbands, Dana Bennett and Shannon Jackson of Midas; Lori and Gus Wegren of Reno; and Sheri and Keith Thompson of Tucson; his grandchildren, Jordan Thompson of Tucson, Kaycee Thompson of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kalli Wegren of Fort Collins, Colo., and Eric Wegren of Bozeman, Mont.; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Phyllis Bennett of Reno; and many family and friends in Nebraska, Nevada and Arizona.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dick.