Dallas Morinelli, 12

ST. PAUL — Dallas Ryan Morinelli, 12, passed away at home peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in St. Paul.
Services for Dallas will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at at the St. Paul Civic Center, 423 Howard Ave. Pastor Jim Hammond of the Christian Motorcycle Association will officiate. The family has asked for attendees to wear their “Team Dallas” shirts if possible.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the St. Paul Civic Center. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dallas Ryan was born Feb. 2, 2007, in St. Paul. Dallas attended St. Paul Public School through the sixth grade. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016, undergoing numerous surgeries and hospital stays in the past several years. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, playing baseball and football, fishing, ATV’s, motorcycles, bow and arrow and swimming when he could. He also enjoyed being a Boy Scout and he cherished his dog, Batman. He became wheelchair-bound and enjoyed video games and Pokémon. Dallas was inducted into the Redneck Knuckle Draggers RKD riding group. His favorite colors were red and gold.
His family took special care of him these past several years — Mom and Dad, his brother, Bladyn, and his baby sister, Monica; he enjoyed her watching him and lying by him tickling his feet. Grandparents, relatives, extended family and friends did all they could to help! He enjoyed having the teachers come to see him and helping him complete the sixth grade; he was looking forward to Mrs. Schulte helping him start seventh grade.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Brandy and Dwayne Wellons; brothers, Bladyn Morinelli and Solomon Wellons; sister, Monica Wellons; grandparents, Glenn and Janet Shriner, John Morinelli, Andrea Wellons, Micheal Drummond and Erica Drummond; great-grandma, Carolyn Klein; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Don Moore, George Bailey and Berma Wellons; uncle, Kelcey Wellons; and numerous great-great-grandparents.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.