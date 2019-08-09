PURDUM — Dalene Hanna, 66, of Purdum passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the United Church of Christ in Purdum, with Pastor Diana Jahn officiating. Burial will be in the Purdum Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Purdum United Church of Christ.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Dolores (Dalene) Hanna was born Feb. 9, 1953, to Marion and Lenna Hanna.
Dalene is survived by her significant other, Joe Buechler of Purdum; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dona and Frank Hawk of Grand Island and Crissie Wobig of Glenrock, Wyo.; three daughters, Brenda Buechler of Thedford, Carla Barnum of North Platte and Kathy (Tim) Claywell of Cheyenne, Wyo.; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dalene was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Lenna, and a brother, Bob.