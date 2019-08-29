Dale J. Rohweder, 83, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at home.
A celebration of Dale’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran School or Heartland Lutheran High School.
A full obituary will appear in Friday’s Grand Island Independent.