Dale J. Rohweder, 83, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home in Grand Island.
A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran School or Heartland Lutheran High School.
Dale John Rohweder was born Sept. 12, 1935, on the farm near Cairo to George and Ella (Meyer) Rohweder. He grew up in the Cairo area attending country school through ninth grade and grades 10 through 12 at Cairo High School, graduating in 1953.
Dale married Betty Snodgrass on Dec. 21, 1956, at Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo.
Dale worked at the Gamble’s Store in Grand Island starting as the delivery man in 1957, and working his way into the store manager position. He was with the business until 1979. He then began his career as an American Family Insurance agent. The business grew quickly thanks to his many friends who also became his customers. Dale started the agency along with his wife, Betty, who was also an agent. Together they created a very successful agency. He retired in 2000.
Dale enjoyed camping and pheasant hunting with his sons and grandsons. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, and enjoyed playing softball at the Platte Duetsche.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the board of Elders, the school board and as an usher. He served on the American Red Cross board of directors and was a longtime blood donor, donating numerous gallons of blood over the years. He was a member of the Lions Club, Platt Duetsche and Saddle Club.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Rohweder of Grand Island; three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Jane Rohweder of Tulsa, Okla., Douglas and Marya Rohweder of Denver, Colo., Steve and Shelly Rohweder of Denver, Colo.; one daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Mark Floerchinger of Omaha; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Elvera Rohweder, Gary and Marcia Rohweder, Alan and Patti Rohweder and David and Alene Rohweder; sisters-in-law, Arlene Rohweder and Janice Pickler; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Kiefer, Anna, Luke, Ellie, Mikayla and Brayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Robert; and two sisters-in-law, Betty and Jackie.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com