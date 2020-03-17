ST. PAUL — Dale W. Matousek, 91, of St. Paul died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Dale chose to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Dale was born on July 26, 1928, on a farm southwest of St. Paul, the son of William and Rose (Partsch) Matousek. He attended Howard County rural schools and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1946.
He worked for Vance Lind as a radio repairman and later for the United States Postal Service as a part-time mail carrier for 18 years. He owned and operated Matousek Music Shop in St. Paul for many years.
He was united in marriage to Patricia J. Rohatsch on April 22, 1961, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. The couple operated the music store together until her death on Aug. 13, 1997.
Dale was a saxophone and clarinet player for many years. He was involved in the Dale Matousek Orchestra, Harry Czarnek Orchestra, Polka Kings Orchestra and in later years, the Czech Friends Polka Band.
He is survived by his caregiver and music secretary, Betty Robinson and musician friends and polka fans.
In addition to his wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Dale are suggested to the Dale Matousek Memorial Fund in c/o Homestead Bank, 619 Grand St., St. Paul, NE 68873.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Betty Robinson by visiting his obituary at www.petersfuneralhome.net. or mailed to Peters Funeral Home, PO Box 181, St. Paul, NE 68873