ST. PAUL — Dale W. Matousek, 91, of St. Paul died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Dale was cremated. A window viewing of his urn will be held at his music shop, 407 Howard Avenue in St. Paul, for 24 hours a day from March 31 through April 2. A private burial is planned and he will lay next to his wife, Pat, at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Dale William Matousek was born on July 26, 1928, on a farm southwest of St. Paul, the son of William and Rosalia (Partsch) Matousek.
Dale grew up and attended school in St. Paul, graduating from St. Paul High School. Dale worked for a time as a mail carrier, but his true passion was music.
Dale was a saxophone and clarinet player for many years. Throughout his life he played in a number of bands, Dale Matousek Orchestra, Harry Czarnek Orchestra, Polka Kings Orchestra and in later years, the Czech Friends Polka Band.
On Sept. 5, 1959, Dale opened the Dale Matousek Music Shop on Howard Avenue in St. Paul, offering instruments and piano tuning. Dale was also known for his piano restoration.
Dale was married to Patricia “Pat” Rohatsch on April 22, 1961, at Columbus. The couple spent their entire married life in or near St. Paul. Pat preceded Dale in death Aug. 13, 1997. They had no children.
Dale is survived by nephews Andrew, and wife Kathy Cynova of North Platte, Gary, and his wife Kay Cynova, and their children, of Grand Island; a number of Rohatsch-connected nieces and nephews; and a number of very close friends in the Saint Paul area.
In addition to his wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting his obituary at www.petersfuneralhome.net.or delivered or mailed to Betty Robinson, c/o Peters Funeral Home PO Box 181 St. Paul, NE 68873. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.