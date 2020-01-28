KEARNEY — Dale W. Bowman, 90, of Kearney, formerly of Albion, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Home-Keens Memorial in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the United Methodist Church in Albion, with the Rev. Janet Burgel officiating and military rites conducted by American Legion Post #162 and VFW Post #736 of Albion and the Army Funeral Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.
Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.