D. Joanne Baacke McMillan, 84, of Grand Island died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Country House Residence in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 13, at Curran Funeral Chapel. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, we will adhere to the guidelines for a public gathering and implement social distancing practices.
Private family graveside services will be at the Minden Cemetery. A celebration of life service for Joanne will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family with designation at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Joanne’s obituary.
