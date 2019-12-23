Cynthia “Chencho” Rosas, 73, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Services to celebrate Chencho’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home, followed by the rosary at 7. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
More details will follow.
