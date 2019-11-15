Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Ziller, 71

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Ziller, 71, cruised away from this life on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lowe Funeral Home in Burlington, N.C. A reception will follow at the funeral home.
Cindy worked as a nurse and a substance abuse counselor for many years in Nebraska and North Carolina, and helped countless people. She was a recovering alcoholic with over 31 years of sobriety who worked her program each day.
She was a free spirit who loved to travel, loved the beach and her cats. She enjoyed music, reading and watching movies. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a loving mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Cindy leaves to cherish her memory, Tim Ziller; her daughter, Katie Zechman and husband, Rick Zechman; daughter, Maria Ziller and Stevie Evans; and daughter-in-law, Carol Ziller; as well as six grandchildren; brothers, Dennis Fassnacht and wife, Susan, Jerry Fassnacht and wife, Margene, Jim Fassnacht and wife, Helen; and sister, Sharon Gertler and husband, Richard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Joseph Ziller.
