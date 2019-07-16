Cynthia A. “Cindy” Ryan, 70, of Grand Island died unexpectedly Thursday, July 11, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, with family at her side.
A Celebration of Cindy’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Curran Funeral Chapel.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.