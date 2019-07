Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY. THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 100 TO 110 DEGREES WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. THE HIGHEST VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND GENERALLY ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 281 IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * TEMPERATURE...DAILY HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE FROM 93 TO 105 DEGREES. OVERNIGHT LOWS MAY ONLY FALL INTO THE MID TO UPPER 70S FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA. * IMPACTS...HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES MAY OCCUR DUE TO THE PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY. THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE ARE THE ELDERLY, VERY YOUNG, AND ANIMALS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE MORE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&