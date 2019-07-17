Cynthia A. “Cindy” Ryan, 70, of Grand Island died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, with family at her side.
A Celebration of Cindy’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Cynthia was born Feb. 1, 1949, in Denver, Colo. She was the daughter of Charles T. and Geraldine “Gerry” (Moore) Potter. Charles died shortly after their marriage and Geraldine married Howard Horton, whom Cindy claimed as her “PaPa.”
Cindy grew up in Denver, Colo., graduating from North High School in 1968. After high school she married Clair Landholm in Denver, Colo. They lived in Denver and Cindy worked at Brown Palace. The couple moved to Oakland, where Cindy was a volunteer with the rescue squad. Cindy divorced in 1983. She moved in 1986 to Grand Island, where she began her hospitality career as a waitress, later leading into supervisory positions at Mid-Town Holiday Inn, Riverside, Ramada and Howard Johnson, all in Grand Island, as well as the Holiday Inn in York. She married Tim Ryan in 1989 in Grand Island. Cindy worked for the Hall County Visitors Bureau and was a volunteer for the Nebraska Tourism Board, being recognized as volunteer of the year by the board. Cindy was an advocate for Huntington Disease research since her husband Tim’s diagnosis. She actively campaigned, organized and volunteered at many walkathons and other functions and fundraisers for the organization.
Cindy’s family was first and foremost. She reveled over them and always took delight in doing little things for them. She was a conversationalist, especially while at the grocery store, never meeting a stranger. She will be missed.
Survivors of her immediate family include her husband, Tim Ryan of Ravenna, and children, Todd (Jamie) Landholm of Papillion, Shannon (Christy) Landholm of Rockville and Heather (Mark) Goering of Grand Island. Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Hannah McVay, Brittney Landholm, Jake Goering, Ashley Nemec and Roger Nemec III; great-grandchildren, Aubrielle Landholm, Brexlee Landholm and Axton Chrise; and sisters, Janet Lewis of Denver, Colo., and Christina Potter of Orlando, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Potter, Geraldine and Howard Horton, and a brother, John Potter.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
Your online condolences may be given and her video tribute viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Cynthia’s obituary.