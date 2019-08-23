OXFORD — Cullen Ludemann, 57, of Oxford passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Beaver City Manor in Beaver City after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on April 12, 1962, in St. Paul to John and Mardell Ludemann.
Survivors include sisters, Sue (John) Moore and Laurie (Wayne) Gress; a brother, Cory (Trish) Ludemann; and nieces and nephews, Matthew Gress, Meagan Gress, Rachel Moore, John Ludemann and Kate Ludemann.
He was preceded in death by his dad on Dec. 26, 2018, and his mom on June 10, 2012.
Cullen chose cremation and celebration of his life will take place in both Oxford and St. Paul at a later date.
Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences or personal reflections may be left at wenburgfuneralhome.com.