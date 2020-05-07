Crystal A. Ostrander, 41, of Grand Island died Sunday, May 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Private Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home-Grand Island’s Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Crystal was born on July 20, 1978, at Madison, W.V., to Brenda Ayers. She was raised and received her education in California. On Dec. 9, 2005, she was united in marriage to Keith Ostrander.
Crystal was a member of and baptized at Third City Christian Church. Her greatest joy was her family, being a wife, mom and grandma. She loved attending her kids’ sporting events.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Keith; children, Anastasia Ostrander, Vicktoria Ostrander, Nikki Davidson, Destiny Davidson, Dustin Ostrander, Shawn Ostrander and Austin Ostrander; nine grandkids; her mother and two sisters; nieces, nephews and many friends.