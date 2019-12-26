‘Cork’ Mesloh, 77

HASTINGS — Lynda “Cork” Mesloh passed away peacefully Dec. 23, 2019, at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud following a short battle with cancer
Cork was born to Mildred P. (Frey) and Norman Kaforke July 15, 1942, at Hastings. She attended Red Cloud Public Schools and graduated in May of 1960. She was united in marriage with Rolland “Pete” Mesloh September 18, 1960. This union was blessed with a daughter, Brenda Lee. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Cork was a strong supporter of 4-H and led the “Little Squaws” 4-H club for several years. She was employed with Village Pharmacy for more than 20 years and truly enjoyed working with the public. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Red Cloud and also volunteered at the Willa Cather Opera House.
She loved to shop for “bargains” at garage sales and was always starting a new collection. She also enjoyed cooking and was always testing a new recipe on her friends and family.
Preceding her in death were her mother and father, Mildred and Norman Kaforke, and her son-in-law, Terry Kiene.
Left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Brenda Puckett and husband, Dan, and his children, Dorian and Mackenzie Puckett; other relatives and her many friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Red Cloud with Rev. Jeffery Kuddes and Rev. Ronald Kuehner officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and 11:30 am Friday prior to service time at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Webster County Community Hospital or Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.