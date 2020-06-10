TEKAMAH — Cooper Knight Jarzynka, 13, of Tekamah passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at MercyOne Oakland Medical Center in Oakland.
Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family receiving friends, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in the Tekamah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services of Tehamah is assisting the family. More details will appear later.