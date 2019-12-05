Colleen “Sue” Holder, 80, of Grand Island died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis, surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation and viewing will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a celebration of life service starting at 10:30. The Rev. Bill Rowland will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service, with burial of ashes at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.
Mrs. Holder was born on March 26, 1939, in Grand Island, the daughter of Thomas and Hattie (Maxon) Korn. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island.
On Feb. 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to George Leo Holder. This union was blessed with six children: Mike, Jim, Tim, Teri, Randy, Cami. Colleen and George also raised five of their grandchildren: Annalita, Bud, Gabe, Stephanie and Jenni.
Although she had many roles in life, her ultimate goal and greatest pride was to love and care for her family. Some of her other enjoyments included quilting, crocheting, choir and other arts and crafts. She was a loyal and dedicated member of the First Church of the Nazarene for many years and most recently a member of the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church. She lived her faith daily and enjoyed being active in her church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, George Leo Holder; children, Mike Holder, Jim (Tammy) Holder, Tim (Elaine) Holder, Teri (Kevin) Goodro, and Randy Holder; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-
grandchildren; a sister, Donna Billington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cami Delgado; brothers, Lawrence and Thomas; and sisters, MaryLou and Shirley.