Clyde Obermeier, 94

GILTNER — Clyde William Obermeier, 94, of Giltner died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care Center in Aurora.
A mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Westlawn Cemetery at Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rosary at 7, at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Clyde was born Aug. 23, 1925, in Giltner to Edward and Alice (Sundermeier) Obermeier. He was raised and received his education in Giltner, graduating in 1942.
On Aug. 23, 1947, Clyde was united in marriage to Rita Kline at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Harvard. He wanted to be married on his birthday so he would not forget their anniversary.
Clyde was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner and a member of the Knights of Columbus. As a hard-working farmer, Clyde was also a loyal John Deere customer.
As an avid bowler, Clyde was on as many as three leagues at the same time, and has also competed in state and national tournaments. In October 1996, Clyde finished first in his Class A division at State, which qualified him for the 1997 National Senior Men’s Bowling Tournament in Reno, Nev., on May 17 and 18. Clyde finished fifth in his Class A division for bowlers ages 70 and older, plus 14th overall at Nationals out of a total of 183 bowlers. Clyde, who was 72 at the time, started bowling 45 years ago in 1952. In his later years, Clyde enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and word puzzles, plus collecting John Deere memorabilia.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Rita; his children and their spouses, Steven and Norma Obermeier and Janice and Richard Morse; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Maryellen Obermeier; and a sister, Lucille Hunnicutt.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, RoseMary and Calvin Hansen; a brother-in-law, Gerald Hunnicutt; and a daughter-in-law, Anita Obermeier.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
