Clyde Hoagland, 96

HASTINGS — Clyde W. Hoagland, 96, of Hastings passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society–Hastings Village.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with family present from 2 to 4, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Clyde was born Aug. 28, 1923, in Hastings to Frank and Anna (Uden) Hoagland. He married Donna D. Eckrote on Dec. 7, 1947, in New Castle, Ind.; she preceded him in death on Feb. 1, 2009.
Clyde served in the U.S. Army from May 1, 1945, to Dec. 24, 1946, during World War II and was stationed in Japan.
Clyde was employed at Dutton-Lainson, Westland Homes and Big G Ace Hardware. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and American Legion in Hastings. Clyde coached little league baseball for many years. He enjoyed going to Hastings American Legion baseball games with his wife, Donna, gardening, and playing cards with other couples.
Clyde lived at The Heritage at College View before moving to Perkins Pavilion at Good Samaritan in Hastings.
Survivors include daughters and spouses, Connie and Royal Walther of Lincoln, Barb and Roger Wilson of Trumbull; daughter-in-law, Kathy Hoagland of Juniata; grandchildren and spouses, Rod and Marci Walther of Lincoln, Scott and Julie Walther of Austin, Texas, Michael and Amy Wilson of Giltner, Nick and Jenny Wilson of Giltner, Kelley Mayse of Lincoln, Wyatt and Corin Hoagland of Kearney; great-grandchildren, Cody Walther, Cole Walther, Cara Walther, Morgan Wilson, Dakon Wilson, Ethan Wilson, Addison Wilson, Kailyn Wilson, Tyler Edmondson, Alexis Mayse, Tauryn Mayse, Damon Hoagland, Kinsleigh Hoagland; sisters-in-law, Esther Hoagland of Juniata, Doris and Dick Johnson of New Castle, Ind.; many nieces and nephews.