GILTNER — Cletus G. Kothe, 75, of Giltner died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Aurora, surrounded by his family.
Services in Cletus’s honor will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Spanjers will officiate. Private family burial will take place at Case Cemetery on the family farm.
Gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are designated to the ALS in the Heartland Foundation or to the family for future designation at Giltner Public Schools.
Cletus was born Aug. 22, 1944, in Hastings, the son of in Roy C. and Laura A. (Fischer) Kothe. He was baptized at his parents’ home in rural Juniata and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hastings. He was raised on a farm near Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School in 1962. After graduation, he worked on the family farm and served six years in the Army National Guard of Nebraska.
He was united in marriage to Carol Ready on April 6, 1974. Together they made their home on a farm southwest of Giltner that has been in Carol’s family for five generations. Cletus enjoyed the hard work of being a farmer. He took great pride in the crops and livestock he raised and successfully providing for his family. In addition to his farm work, Cletus was also employed by Giltner Public Schools as an entrusted bus driver for 52 years. He loved the connection to his school and community that driving the school bus gave him. He was also extremely grateful for all of the lifelong friendships he was able to form with students, parents, educators, fellow bus drivers and co-workers in Giltner and the surrounding commun-
ities.
Cletus served for a number of years on the Hamilton County Extension and Hamilton County Agricultural Society boards. Recently, he became an honorary member of American Legion Post 300 in Doniphan. He was always involved in his children’s and grandchildren’s activities and enjoyed attending any type of athletic or community event.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Carol; their children and spouses, Lisa and Brad Bell of Hastings and Eric and Leaha Kothe of Giltner; granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Ann Kothe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Fred Hinrichs of Trumbull and Janet and Terry Copple of Hansen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Cletus was preceded in death by his parents.