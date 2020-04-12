Claudia Obermiller, 73

FARWELL — Claudia Marie (Garrett) Obermiller, 73, of Farwell passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, there will be a Celebration of Life Service planned at a later date at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Burial will be in the Kelso Cemetery by Farwell.
Honorary pallbearers include Delvin Baldwin, Ryan Jerabek, Ted Kohtz, Tim Aitkin, David Lukasiewicz, Robert Esau and David Snider.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Claudia was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Montezuma, Iowa, (Powerhiek County) the only child of Everett and Helen Marie (Bone) Garrett.
During her childhood she lived on farms near Deep River and Montezuma, Iowa. She attended grade school in Deep River and Montezuma and graduated from Des Moines Tech High, Iowa, in 1964. She attended college at Northwest School of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minn., and graduated in 1966. After college she worked for Sacred Heart Hospital in Loup City. She lived with the John and Rose Koperski family in Farwell while working in Loup City and loved their family.
Claudia was united in marriage to Jerry Eugene Obermiller on Nov. 16, 1968, at St. Peders Faith Lutheran Church in Nysted. They lived in Farwell for two years and then moved to the family farm southwest of Farwell where she continued to live. In recent years due to failing health, she was in several different nursing homes in the area.
Due to the generous hearts of Claudia and Jerry, two children were adopted by them, Christy Marie in 1975, and Patrick Shane in 1980.
Claudia was never a city person, always a deep-hearted country girl and very proud to be a farm wife and livestock producer. She loved being a Mom and cherished her family and friends. She enjoyed being outside with her cattle, horses and chickens. Her greatest passion was raising her purebred kittens for many years.
She spent many hours at her computer researching her family history through her love of genealogy. She enjoyed going to many elementary schools and talking to the students about Native Americans and American history. She enjoyed several trips to Wyoming to visit the cast of “Longmire” and she really loved Willie Nelson’s music. She spent many hours watching her favorite show, “Gunsmoke.” It was always a treat for her to visit her longtime classmate and friend, Judy Rodish, in Iowa. While in the Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City, she became good friends with Mildred Lewandowski, her roommate, and Irene Woitalewicz.
She was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dannebrog.
She is survived by her son, Patrick Obermiller of Grand Island; cousins, Cynthia and Timothy Aitken and family of Dannebrog, Tana Fuson Brogden and David Brogden and family of Oregon, LeRoy and Virginia Teichmeier and family of Ravenna, Frank and Charlotte Case and family of Lincoln, Kenneth and Sherill Teichmeier and family of Texas, Dewey and Colleen Mieth and family of Rockville, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Teichmeier and family of Loup City, and Al and Peggy Golden and family of Bridgeport; friends, Delvin and Yvonne Baldwin of Farwell, Todd and Julie Nitsch and family of Boelus, Grant and Sandra Davis and family of Dannebrog, Glen and Ina Dudley of Farwell, Kelly and Beth Cumming and family of Dannebrog, Ryan and Lisa Jerabek and family of Farwell, Ted Kohtz and family of Boelus, David Lukasiewicz and family of Grand Island, Susan Kyhn and family of Boelus, Robert and Vicki Esau and family of Texas, David and Paula Snider and family of Lincoln, Judy Rodish and family of Iowa, Joyce (and the late Udell) Jess and family of Grand Island, Gerald and Peggy Jess of Farwell, Irvin and Mary Ann Baldwin and family of Cairo, and David and Rashelle Grim and family of Farwell.