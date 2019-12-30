OMAHA — Clarence E. Cleaveland, 87, of Omaha passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at River of Life Lutheran Church in Omaha.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, at Braman Mortuary in Omaha. Internment will be in Forest Lawn in Omaha.
Clarence was born March 8, 1932. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Clara; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Ronald Cleaveland, David and Janie Cleaveland and Gerald and LeeAnn Cleaveland; a grandson, Collin; 11 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to River of Life Lutheran Church.