Clarence ‘CL’ Zurcher, 86

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Clarence Leland “CL” Zurcher, 86, of Rapid City, S.D., passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City with the Rev. Josh Jones officiating.
Visitation was Thursday at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.
CL was born Dec. 15, 1933, to Emil and Leona Zurcher in Tilden. He became a child of God through the washing of Holy Baptism, on Dec. 24, 1933. Later he confessed his faith before the Lord at the time of his confirmation on May 19, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilden.
He graduated from Tilden High School and started farming at the age of 17. On June 15, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marlene Warneke of Tilden.
He was involved in commercial works including custom baling, silage cutting and trucking. In 1961, CL retired from farming and joined the Norfolk
Police Department on the K-9 care team. In 1963, CL joined the Nebraska State Patrol, where he served for 28 years. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1979. He also earned a degree in Criminal Justice. He retired as a Lieutenant in the Nebraska State Patrol in 1991.
CL and Marlene moved to Rapid City where he worked for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department for six years. He then worked for Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
CL is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marlene; five sons and four daughters-in-law, Galen and Connie Zurcher of Torrington, Wyo., Billy and Sherry Zurcher of Buffalo, Wyo., Gene Zurcher of Whitewood S.D., Kim and Kimmee Zurcher of North Platte and Curtis and Michelle Zurcher of Crofton, Md; one daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Rick Hayes of Rapid City, S.D; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Darlene Stelling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website at www.behrenswilson.com