Clarence “Bud” Ostermeier, 97, of Grand Island passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place with no services. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Mr. Ostermeier was born on Feb. 24, 1922, in Grand Island, the son of Ernest and Marie Ostermeier.
He was united in marriage to Velma Ostermeier on Feb. 16, 1944. After their marriage they lived on a farm and raised turkeys commercially. They spent 70 wonderful years together.
Bud enjoyed his family and especially liked listening to big band music, as well as playing horseshoes and fast pitch softball in the city co-op league in his earlier years.
Those left to cherish his memory include son, Tom Ostermeier, and daughter, Sue Geis; grandchildren, Kristen Rejda and Sean Matheson; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Velma; four brothers; and four sisters.
