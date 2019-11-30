LOUP CITY — Clara V. Siuda, 97, of Loup City died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Elba.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a vigil service and Sodality Rosary at 7. Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is assisting the family.
Clara was born Oct. 18, 1922, on a farm near Elba, the daughter of John and Mary (Koperski) Bryl. As a young girl she moved with her family to a farm near Farwell, where she received her education. As a young woman she worked at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island for 15 years.
She was united in marriage to Edward Siuda on June 2, 1955, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple farmed near Ashton and in 1965 moved into Ashton. She later moved to Loup City, where she worked as a janitor and drove a school bus for Loup City Public Schools. She also worked at Kuligowski’s Greenhouse in Loup City for a number of years. Clara was also known for helping people with yard work, running errands, giving rides and loved being around children.
Clara loved animals and always owned a dog. She enjoyed the time spent at her daughter’s acreage tending to the pot belly pigs, turkeys and miniature donkeys. But her greatest passion was woodworking. She built many wishing wells, bird houses and bird feeders.
She was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, its Council of Catholic Women and the Rosary Sodality, as well as the Sherman County Historical Society.
She is survived by her daughter, Janie Bellows of Loup City; three nieces and four spouses, Joyce and Roger Danielson of Solana Beach, Calif., Bernice and David Desmul of Buckley, Wash., Rita and Joe Warne of Alpine, Aria. and Ron Hurlburt of Ord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Charles; brother, Joe Bryl; half sister, Angie Bogus; and niece, Stephanie Hurlburt.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Clara’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.