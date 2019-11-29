LOUP CITY — Clara V. Siuda, 97, of Loup City died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Elba.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.