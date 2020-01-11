ST. LIBORY — Charles “Chuck” T. Ziemba, 72, of St. Libory died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home.
To honor his wishes, his body was cremated. A private committal service will be held in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is assisting the family. Cards of sympathy may be sent to the funeral home in care of the Ziemba family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Charles was born on Oct. 10, 1947, to Dominic and Joyce (Ward) Ziemba in Grand Island. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1965. He was united in marriage to Yvonne McCoig on Sept. 16, 1967, in St. Paul.
He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for one year prior to serving in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1970. He attended Kearney State College and then went on to attend St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island, where he received his registered nursing degree.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Carl Mogensen American Legion Club Post 119 in St. Paul.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Yvonne of St. Libory; daughters and sons-in-law, Linnette Kramer of Omaha, Melinda and Delroy Fischer of Grand Island, Katie and Brian Schlogl of St. Louis, Mo., and Heather and Patrick McConnon of Lincoln; 10 grandsons; a granddaughter; a “bonus” grandson; two “bonus” granddaughters; two great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Bruce Ziemba of Grand Island; and a sister, Cynthia Ziemba of Grand Island.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Delma McCoig.