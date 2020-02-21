Charles “Chuck” L. Perkins, 75, of Grand Island, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church in the sanctuary. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested either to Trinity United Methodist Church or to the family.
More details will appear later.
