Charles L. “Chuck” Perkins, 75, of Grand Island went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church in the sanctuary. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested either to Trinity United Methodist Church or to the family.
Chuck was born on May 17, 1944, at Stromsburg, the son of Dale and Marcella (Burgess) Perkins. He graduated from Central City High School class of 1962. He entered the U.S. Army, serving from 1966-68.
On Aug. 3, 1963, he was united in marriage to Linda Kucera. This union was blessed with children, Cori, Melissa, Teri, A.J. and Andy. Chuck served as an insurance agent with American Family Insurance for 30 years. His wife, Linda, worked alongside of him at the agency. Linda died on Aug. 8, 2009.
Chuck married Ruth Skeen on July 24, 2010. Ruth died on July 10, 2011.
He then was united in marriage to Deana Macke on Oct. 29, 2011. Through adoption, this union was blessed with a daughter, Gracie.
Chuck was a member of Grand Island Sertoma, Lions Club, was an Exalted Ruler of the Elks, Eagles, Platt Duetsche and served on the Northwest School Board for 16 years. He had a servant’s heart, having a gift of giving back to the community. Some of his enjoyments included archery, hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Deana; children, Cori (Bill Rork) Perkins of Grand Island, Melissa (Brent) Weston of Hastings, Teri (Chris) Brown of St. Paul, A.J. (Matt) Hodtwalker of Grand Island, Andy (Laurie) Perkins of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Gracie Perkins of Grand Island; stepchildren, Tyler (Emilie) Macke and Sydney (Doug) Montey; grandchildren, Tristan, Isabelle, James, Addison, Carmella, Dallas, Anna, Dillon, Blake, Kayla, Hailey, Charles Flynn, Landon and Logan; and six great-grandchildren. Other survivors include sisters, Frances Jensen and Edith (Brad) Garrett, all of Central City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Linda; his wife, Ruth; his parents; his brother, Dwight Perkins ;a niece and a great-nephew.