AURORA — Chuck Keasling, age 64, of Aurora, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time there will only be Private Family inurnment at the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com or at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/charleskeasling.
The family plans to hold a Memorial Service at a later date.
Charles Lynn Keasling, the son of Keith and Darlene (Shonkwiler) Keasling, was born in Hastings, Nebraska on June 20, 1955 and passed away in Aurora, Nebraska on June 7, 2020, at the age of 64.
He attended school at Harvard, Marquette and Aurora. Chuck graduated from Aurora High School in 1973.
Chuck was married to Nancy DaMoude on April 9, 1977 in Aurora, Nebraska. They made their home in Aurora and raised one son, Derek.
Chuck started working at a young age. He enjoyed working for Wayne Beach Land Leveling, Kay & Clyde Jorgensen and for Willy & Joanie Nachtigal. He worked first for Olson International (then Grosshans International) for 46 years. First in set-up before moving into sales. Chuck served on The Aurora Planning Commission for many years.
Chuck was an avid wrestling fan. He enjoyed watching son, Derek, wrestle in High School & College. He was very proud of Derek becoming head coach of the Aurora Wrestling team. Chuck loved watching the grandchildren grow and giving them tractor rides but only on Red tractors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Keasling.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy of Aurora; son, Derek (Heather) Keasling of Aurora; three grandchildren, Carter, Beckett and Embree and his mother, Darlene Keasling of Aurora. He is also survived by three sisters Cindy (Dave) Bradley, Carol (Greg) Hakinson all of Aurora and Carla (Mike) Hakinson of Sioux Falls, SD; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Roger and Bonnie Kruse of Aurora and many nieces and nephews and friend, June Bartek.