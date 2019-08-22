Cheryl “Cheri” Pfeifer passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center with her family by her side.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Michaels Church in Spalding with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Cheri was the daughter of Bill and Mary Ellen Pfeifer. She grew up northwest of Spalding, riding horses and helping her dad work cattle. She had five brothers and sisters and everyone pitched in, but none learned to love horses quite like Cheri. After graduating from Spalding Academy with the class of 1973, she took a job ponying racehorses at the Grand Island Racetrack. She worked her way up the ranks, training and exercising Thoroughbreds on breezeways across the U.S. and Canada.
After a decade on the track, she took her passion for horses to Colorado, where she worked at Arapahoe Valley Ranch as a wrangler. She fell in love with the mountains, so when the snow started she hired on at Winter Park Ski Resort where she worked the next 16 years.
Cheri’s two greatest achievements, by her own estimation, came into the world after her marriage to Joe Putfark: Katie Putfark, born in 1988, and Dustin Putfark, born in 1989. She loved them fiercely, teaching them to ride horses and ski as soon as they could walk.
Cheri and Joe moved to Sprague River, Ore., looking for the perfect family farm, but found it a few years later in Mountain Grove, Mo. The family spent weekends horse showing around the region. Cheri ran barrels and poles, taught riding lessons, and trained horses for herself, her kids, and local farms. She vacationed in the wilderness, backpacking through Utah and exploring national parks around the U.S., always with her kids in tow.
Cheri loved horses, the woods, and any animal too wild to touch. She baked first-rate cinnamon rolls and was a ringer at the bowling alley. She had a capacity for patience that defied understanding — patience that made her a prodigious horse trainer and an incredible mom. She was stubborn, strong, and tougher than a boiled owl, but she never lost her youthful enthusiasm for life’s smallest joys.
Cheri leaves a legacy of love and dedication with her two children, Katie and Dustin; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Putfark; granddaughters, Charlotte and Greta Putfark; her mother, Mary Ellen Pfeifer; her brothers, Ron Pfeifer, Pat Pfeifer, Tim Pfeifer, and Rod Pfeifer; her sister, Jackie Kleinschmidt; sister-in-law, Deborah Pfeifer; along with numerous extended family members and friends, as well as her paint mare, Slewzy Q, who will miss her dearly.
Memorials may be left at wildhorserescue.org.