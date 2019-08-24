Cherie Tracy, 78

Cherie Rene Tracy, 78, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date with full military honors.
Cherie was born June 25, 1941, at Grand Island to Henry and Helen (Guyette) Habig. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School with the class of 1959. She entered the United States Navy in 1959, and was honorably discharged in 1963.
She returned home and worked various jobs until starting her career at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center as an administrative assistant.
She was the past Post Commander of the American Legion Post #53 in Grand Island in 1995 and 1996. She was very active with the affairs of the local community of veterans.
She had an affinity for family history and ancestry, traveling, spending time with her beloved dogs and especially her family. Cherie was also a cancer survivor.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son and his wife, Mark Tracy and Melinda Rother; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Joni (Martin) Duncan, Julie (Martin) and Pat Melena and Jill (Martin) and Chris Bessmer; 11 grandchildren, Eric, Sadey, Adam, Alek, Kennedee, Madison, Reagan, Daniel, Courtney, Megan and Rylee; two great-grandchildren, Koven and Adler; and numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Chance and Jerry.
The family requests casual attire if attending the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island American Legion Post #53. Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.