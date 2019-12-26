Cynthia “Chencho” Rosas, 73, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held on 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7 p.m.
Services to celebrate Chencho’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral with the Rev. Joseph Thambi officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Chencho was born on February 3, 1946, in Grand Island, daughter of Mike and Louise (Ramirez) Moreno.
She attended school in Grand Island and spent most of her life in Grand Island and Central City. Her past employment included caring for children, cleaning area businesses, caring for the elderly at nursing homes, cleaning at the Grand Theater often with the help of her grandkids and waitressing at the Central City Café.
Chencho’s greatest blessing will always be her family. As her family grew from her own four children, Chencho welcomed everybody into her heart and home. Once a person was welcomed into Chencho’s family, they always had a place in her home. She loved to cook and bake large meals for family gatherings, crochet and care for her house plants. As a devoted grandma and great-grandma, Chencho was blessed to be able to spend time with all the little ones.
She is survived by her children, Ray Moreno, Christy (Yojander Luengo) Moreno and Helen (Raymond) Ramirez all of Grand Island; daughter-in-law, Eileen Lemburg and son-in-law, Jose Marcelino Gutierrez; 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Stanley, Tony and Mark; sister, Betty; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Chencho was preceded in death by her parents, son, Marvin Moreno Jr.; siblings, Henrietta, Tina, Vince, Phyllis and Larry; sister-in-law, Becky; best friend and cousin, Mary Stella Cabellero; grandchildren, Christopher, Sierra and baby Marcelino.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com