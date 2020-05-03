Charles Smith

Charles “Charlie” E. Smith of Grand Island (formerly of St. Paul) passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical in Grand Island.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Charlie was born Dec. 8, 1959, in Somerset, Ky., to Charles Arthur and Grace Irene (Banks) Smith.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Tammy Smith of Grand Island; mother, Grace Watkins of Grand Island; son, Quinton (Hayley) Smith of Grand Island; and numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; and fiance, Pat Oldham.
