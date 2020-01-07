Charles Kaliff, 91

YORK — Charles L. Kaliff, 91, of York died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at York.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York with the Revs. Megan Clausen and Annette Minderman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in York.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the York Community Foundation or the York County Agricultural Society.
Charles was born Jan. 21, 1928, at York to John Frank and Ruth (Underwood) Kaliff. He attended grade school at District 23 and graduated from McCool Junction High School in 1945. He was a member of the Nebraska National Guard for six years.
On June 8, 1952, Charles was united in marriage to Janet A. Doan at Gresham. Charles and Janet had lived on their farm in York County since they purchased it in 1954.
Charles was a farmer his entire life, and always wanted to improve things before he left them. He especially enjoyed moving dirt. He was a former member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in McCool Junction, and was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York at the time of his death. Charles was proud of his family and the legacy he left behind.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Ginger and Steve Mills of Greenwood, Susan J. and James Gardner of Estes Park, Colo., John and ReNee Kaliff of Giltner, Kim and Danielle Kaliff of York, Mark and Valerie Kaliff of York, and Lori Melissa and Mike Briggs of Seward; his grandchildren and their spouses, Chelsea and Jon Isaacson of Loomis, Tessa and Thomas McCarty of Roca, Chase and Dr. Mandalyn Mills of Byron Center, Mich., Brandon and Michelle Gardner of Denver, Colo., Heidi and Josh Johnson of Seward, Austin and Danielle Kaliff of York, Jamison and Samantha Kaliff of McCool Junction, Morgan and Brian Gleason of York, Linden Kaliff, Logan Kaliff and Lauren Kaliff, all of York, Holden and Brittany Kaliff of York, Katie and Jason Jagels of Davenport, Sarah Kelle of Seward, and Avery Briggs of Seward; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Donna Kaliff of York; a sister-in-law, Carol Brozovsky of McCool Junction; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 51 years, Janet; a sister, Barbara (Ray) Neville; a sister and brother-in-law, Mabel and George Gulbrandson; and a brother-in-law, Clayton Norquest.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.